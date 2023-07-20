2024 free agent pitchers the St. Louis Cardinals could target
A lot of money is coming off the books for the Cardinals after the 2023 season, and they desperately need roster help. What areas and players can management target for improvement?
Marcus Stroman
When Marcus Stroman was a free agent in the 2021-2022 offseason, Cardinals fans clamored for him. He's been known as a groundball pitcher, one who would have slotted in perfectly with the team's great defense. Instead, the New York Mets inked him to a three-year deal worth $71 million over the length of the contract. He has a player option at the end of this season which he will more than likely exercise. On the open market, after his season thus far, Stroman is about guaranteed to surpass the $21 million that he currently is scheduled to make should he opt in.
Stroman boasts a 3.55 ERA, 3.61 FIP, 119 ERA+, and 1.237 WHIP for his career. This season, however, is one of his best. His 2.88 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.087 WHIP, and 6.6 hits allowed per nine innings are all career bests for the righty starter. He is 32 years old currently and will turn 33 early next season.
Stroman has been outspoken about signing an extension with the Cubs, but Chicago may deal him if they are well out of playoff contention or hold on to him if they remain in the thick of the weak NL Central. His contract length will probably hover around 3-5 years with an AAV greater than that of his old contract ($25 million).
Prediction: 4 years, $108 million ($27 million AAV)