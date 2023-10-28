2023 just keeps getting worse for the St. Louis Cardinals
The 2023 season was one to forget, and the Cardinals simply can't catch a break.
By Curt Bishop
The 2023 season was one to forget for the Cardinals.
It was a year full of pitching troubles and complacency from the front office. As a result of everything, the Cards finished 71-91 and in last place in the NL Central.
It was the first losing season in St. Louis since 2007, and fans are certainly hoping that it will prompt some much-needed change.
Fortunately, the regular season is over and we as fans don't have to dread it any longer. Or do we?
It's been almost five years since the Cardinals acquired last year's MVP Paul Goldschmidt from the Diamondbacks. It's safe to say that the Cardinals got the better end of that deal.
However, something took place on Tuesday night that will certainly frustrate Cardinals fans.
The Diamondbacks beat the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2001. Arizona getting to the World Series in and of itself won't upset Cardinals fans. They're a young team and fun to watch. They're certainly a likable bunch.
But on Twitter, Jeff Jones pointed out a sad fact, with Arizona's win in Game 7, the team the Cardinals fleeced for Goldschmidt reached the World Series before they did.
Cardinals fans can always take pleasure in the fact that John Mozeliak pulled off a heist to acquire Goldschmidt and Arenado. But Arizona reaching the World Series is a painful reminder that the Cardinals simply have not built around their two cornerstones.
It also shows just how well-run of an organization the Diamondbacks are at the current moment, a distinction the Cardinals can no longer lay claim to.
And so, it's for this reason that 2023 just got a whole lot worse for the Cardinals. Not because somebody got hurt or because Mozeliak made a crucial error, but rather the realization that the team they acquired Goldschmidt from for a relatively light package is in the World Series while the Cardinals are sitting on the couch, watching.
Mozeliak's error was not building around Goldschmidt and Arenado, as well as not adding any pitching last offseason to supplement the 2023 roster. It all resulted in the worst Cardinals season since 1990.
Personally, as I mentioned before, I find the D-Backs to be a very likable team. I have no issue at all with them being in the World Series. They're a great team and they've earned it because they did what the Cardinals failed to do.
While nobody thought they would be in this position, they still made key moves to strengthen their roster and put together a winner, while the Cardinals sat on their hands and did nothing at all.
Arizona built around Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Ketel Marte, and Corbin Carroll.
The Cardinals had the luxury of having two perennial MVP candidates in Goldschmidt and Arenado, whom they poached from the D-Backs and Rockies. But they have essentially been left to fend for themselves and carry the weight of the team.