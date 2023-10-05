2 teams to root for and 2 teams to root against in the playoffs as a Cardinals fan
The Cardinals didn't make the playoffs in 2023. 12 other teams did. Who should you root for, and who should you root against?
Root against the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been too good for too long. It's annoying to see the same team dominate the same League the Cardinals are in for so long. The Braves are also set up very well for the future, as they have locked up many of their young players for the foreseeable future. The Braves are actually a good organization, and they have had similar success as the Cardinals in the last 30 years. It just stinks to see them be so good in a year in which the Cardinals were so bad.
The Braves ran through the National League East this year and finished the season with a 104-58 record, best in all of the majors. They had a first-round bye, and they will face the Phillies in the Division Series.
In the regular season, the Cardinals have a 52.4% winning percentage against the Braves. However, recent history has been a different story. Since 1993, the Cardinals and Braves have faced each other 171 times. The Braves hold a record of 95-76 since then. Seeing them depart the postseason early will be a little satisfying for Cardinals fans.