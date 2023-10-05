2 teams to root for and 2 teams to root against in the playoffs as a Cardinals fan
The Cardinals didn't make the playoffs in 2023. 12 other teams did. Who should you root for, and who should you root against?
Root for the Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks finished the regular season in 2nd place in a relatively competitive National League West. They had a record of 84-78, and they eeked into the postseason with the 6th Wild Card spot.
Corbin Carroll has been the star of the National League this year. The rookie has exploded onto the scene in 2023, currently being mentioned among players such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Matt Olson as an MVP candidate. It was clear that Carroll would be a stud rookie, but his quick ascendance into stardom has been awesome to watch. Zac Gallen, on the other hand, has been the ace of the D-Backs for the last two years. A former Cardinal prospect, Gallen will definitely see Cy Young votes this year.
The Diamondbacks swept the Brewers in the Wild Card Series. Can they go on a run the rest of the way?