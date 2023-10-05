2 teams to root for and 2 teams to root against in the playoffs as a Cardinals fan
The Cardinals didn't make the playoffs in 2023. 12 other teams did. Who should you root for, and who should you root against?
The St. Louis Cardinals are not in the 2023 playoffs. This is clearly a disappointment and is heartbreaking for a fanbase that cares so deeply. For a team that was supposed to win the division and go deep into the postseason, a playoff absence stings all the more.
This does not mean that you should not watch the playoffs. Baseball playoffs are full of energy, excitement, and some of the best baseball you'll see all year. Had the World Baseball Classic not been as fantastic as it was, the 2023 playoffs would have been a primetime ticket to score. Players put it all out on the field in the postseason. Every pitcher, pinch hitter, and reserve is ready to go at all times. The series is fast, and one small mistake by a pitcher or a defensive mishap in the field can change the momentum quickly.
There are plenty of teams in the playoffs who would be endearing to follow and root for. Conversely, there are also teams that we would all love to see lose. There could be former Cardinals who played hard during their tenure in St. Louis; there could also be teams with a marred history who we shouldn't root for. Regardless, there are plenty of reasons for Cardinals fans to root for certain teams and root against others. Hopefully, you're able to find a new favorite contender to support this postseason.