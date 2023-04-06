2 starting pitching trades the St. Louis Cardinals could make
Tyler O'Neill to the Tampa Bay Rays for Tyler Glasnow
I know, I know: Trading with the Tampa Bay Rays is a bad idea. But Tyler O'Neill could net a good starter with his five-tool profile, and the Rays have a rotation that can compete with any team in baseball. Tyler Glasnow has been injury-prone throughout his career, but he has proven himself to have No. 1 stuff when healthy. Glasnow fanned an eye-popping 123 batters in 88 innings last season, and while he is currently on the injured list, an exchange for him when he's healthy could go a long way in anchoring the rotation.
The Rays' outfield is probably their weakest position in terms of depth. They have a stalwart in former Cardinal Randy Arozarena, and while Manuel Margot had a breakout year in 2022 and will likely hold down right field, their starting center fielder looks to be the unproven Jose Siri. They could use an upgrade at that spot, which is where O'Neill comes in.
O'Neill would provide the Rays with a fleet-of-foot left fielder or center fielder. His fielding stats are a bit misleading, as he tends to take subpar routes but makes up for them with his elite speed. Like Glasnow, O'Neill has battled numerous injuries in his time with the Cardinals, but his 2021 season, where finished eighth in MVP voting, could make him an enticing option for the Rays to take a swing at.
Trading position players for pitchers is admittedly a dangerous game since pitchers can fall apart at any time. But when you have a position of need and aim to compete for a title, you need to take those risks. The Cardinals have depth in the lineup. They should trade from a position of strength to shore up the rotation. The team will be better for it.