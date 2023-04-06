2 starting pitching trades the St. Louis Cardinals could make
Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman to the Seattle Mariners for Logan Gilbert
The Seattle Mariners currently have a strong one-two punch in Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert, and that doesn't include Robbie Ray, who is on the injured list. Last season, Gilbert had a 3.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He would provide the swing-and-miss stuff the Cardinals sorely lack at the moment.
The Mariners' surplus of talent at starting pitching should give them the ability to withstand a hit to their rotation, and the returns would fill their few holes in the lineup. Seattle's weakest position is shortstop, where they usually trot out J.P. Crawford. Tommy Edman would be a strong upgrade at the six-hole for Seattle, and as Cardinals fans know, he can play at second base and even the outfield on occasion.
As for an everyday outfielder, Lars Nootbaar would fit the Mariners' weak right-field spot, where former top prospect Jarred Kelenic could be on thin ice. I realize it's considered sacrilege to think about dealing Nootbaar, but this isn't a Goldschmidt- or Arenado-type trade where the receiving teams are rebuilding; the Mariners would want legitimate everyday players. Just as Cardinals fans are aware of Nootbaar's strong Statcast metrics, other teams' front offices are as well.
The Cardinals have the ability to withstand the losses of both Edman and Nootbaar. The starting shortstop until Masyn Winn is ready could be Brendan Donovan. While his utility aspect wouldn't be utilized as much as it is now if he plays shortstop most days, it would allow a suddenly defensively passable Nolan Gorman to play second base and Alec Burleson or Jordan Walker to rotate at designated hitter. Burleson flashed strong exit velocities this spring and could be a strong piece in the lineup if he's given daily opportunities.
Gilbert, while not the Mariners' ace because of the presence of Castillo, would be a strong No. 1 on many teams, including the Cardinals. He is only 25, so there are likely several good years left in his arm.