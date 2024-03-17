2 reasons the Cardinals will be better in 2024 and one reason they won't
The Cardinals' offseason is pretty much complete at this point. They've made some key moves, but will they truly be better in 2024 than they were last year?
By Curt Bishop
The aging roster is a red flag
Now, we'll get to one reason why the Cardinals may still struggle in 2023.
I think the biggest issue will be the number of aging players on the roster. While Gray helps, he's already 34 years old. Lynn and Gibson are 36, and Lynn is turning 37 in May.
On top of that, Steven Matz is turning 33 this season, and he's the Cardinals' youngest starter, while Miles Mikolas is already 35 and coming off a down year, so that's certainly a concern.
And that's just with the rotation. There are concerns on the offensive side as well, with names like Matt Carpenter and Brandon Crawford joining the mix.
I don't ever count Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado out, but they aren't getting any younger. Goldschmidt will be 37 by the end of the year, and I think he finally started to show his age a little bit last season when his home run total dropped by 10.
Arenado was an All-Star, but his normally stout defense at third base regressed a little bit, and he battled a back injury for much of the season. He'll be turning 33 in April.
I think I like Arenado's chances of bouncing back a little better than Goldschmidt's. Arenado still has a couple of good seasons left. That's not to say Goldschmidt doesn't, but I do think it's safe to say that the latter is past his prime.
If all goes according to plan, the Cardinals should be fine, but they're tempting fate with several aging stars.