2 ramifications of St. Louis Cardinals' Gary LaRocque retiring

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday that their Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development, Gary LaRocque, will retire following the 2024 season. While LaRocque will still work with the organization in an advisory role next year, he will no longer operate as the Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development for the Cardinals in 2025 and beyond. Gary LaRocque, Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development, will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. He will remain with the organization in 2025 in an advisory role.



LaRocque, who joined the Cardinals organization in 2008 as part of a 49-year career in… pic.twitter.com/4hqcllkkaD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 6, 2024 LaRocque joined the organization in 2008 as a Senior Special Assistant to the General Manager, and he took on his current role in 2014. During LaRocque's tenure, the Cardinals have promoted 113 minor league players to the highest level of baseball, and nine of the organization's minor league affiliates have won their respective League Championships. He was also awarded the "George Kissell Award" in 2018 for his efforts in player development. For a long time, Gary LaRocque was at the top of his class amongst his peers. Few organizations could boast a farm system as fruitful as the Cardinals could from 2013-2018. Players like Carlos Martinez, Matt Carpenter, Michael Wacha, Kolten Wong, Stephen Piscotty, Paul DeJong, and Harrison Bader were all products of LaRocque's system. Since then, however, the farm system has fallen from grace, and the Cardinals haven't been able to have their own prospects graduate and produce for the team. Gary LaRocque's announced retirement comes at a pivotal time for the franchise. Front office changes were expected this offseason, and this feels like the first of many dominos to fall this offseason. John Mozeliak's intentions to phase out in the final year of his contract have been clear. Chaim Bloom's hiring last offseason was a clear indication that the organization intends to bring on outside voices for a change. Other executives like Randy Flores and Michael Girsch have been chomping at the bit for a promotion. LaRocque's retirement won't be a one-off. Other moves, either forced or mutually agreed upon, will happen during the offseason. After back-to-back losing seasons for a franchise as storied as the Cardinals, it's logical that there will be changes in the front office. Hopefully, these changes will be beneficial to the organization. Far too often have executive resets caused turmoil for a team. The hope is that the Cardinals, given their propensity to keep things close to the vest and choose respectable leaders, will make changes this offseason that will propel them toward success over the next decade. LaRocque's retirement could spell two major changes this offseason in the front office for the Cardinals

John Mozeliak could now step down this offseason from the President of Baseball Operations role John Mozeliak is the second-longest tenured head of baseball operations in the sport behind only Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees. Under his leadership, the team has seen a decade and a half of consistent contention and a World Series title to boot. The Cardinals have won the division six times along with two National League Pennants. While the last few years haven't featured the usual postseason success we as fans are accustomed to, the teams under John Mozeliak's leadership have still seen ample success. However, his time at the helm is coming to a close. His contract is up at the end of 2025, and while it's been assumed by some fans that he would retire after 2024 due to lackluster output, Mo intends on finishing the length of his contract. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Mozeliak will "create a clear plan where other voices grow in influence and volume over the coming offseason and season." This is a bit of a vague quote, as no concrete plans are shown within. This could mean that he allows lower executives like Matt Slater and Jeremy Cohen to have larger roles. It could also indicate a desire to move executives into new and more prominent roles. One bold assumption would be that Mozeliak himself will step down to a lesser role. While a new President of Baseball Operations won't be named in title this offseason, one in purpose and action might be knighted. With this plan, Mozeliak can still be the face of the position while sharing tasks with and mentoring a budding executive who will eventually supplant him as POBO in the future. The list of people who could fill Mozeliak's shoes come 2025 is long, but some in-house executives who will receive a shot include Chaim Bloom, Randy Flores, and Mike Girsch. Each of these men has proven themselves at the highest levels of executives, and their times to see a promotion are likely overdue. While it's probable John Mozeliak remains in his role as President of Baseball Operations, Gary LaRocque's decision to retire early may have an effect on the Cardinals' long-term head of baseball operations.

Chaim Bloom doesn't become the organization's next President of Baseball Operations This one feels a bit bolder than the previous ramification. Ever since the Cardinals brought on Chaim Bloom to be an advisor to John Mozeliak, it felt like a given that he would be Mo's successor. Bloom's track record is as glamorous as it is extensive, and his outside perspective would be welcome in a front office that has grown too accustomed to tradition. However, Bloom's best days didn't come as a head of baseball operations. Instead, he thrived mostly in the role of player development. Five of the Boston Red Sox's top 100 prospects according to Baseball America were acquired during Chaim Bloom's tenure as General Manager. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Kristian Campbell, four of the team's top-five prospects according to MLB Pipeline, were all drafted under Bloom's leadership. After Boston's appearance in the American League Championship Series in 2021, things began to unravel for Bloom. Yes, Bloom did receive direct instruction from ownership to cut costs while also fielding a competitive team, but plenty of mistakes were made surrounding Boston's playoff run in 2021. Bloom had to trade star Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season, and Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong were the return. Only Wong remains in the organization to this day. Bloom's offseason signings like Hunter Renfroe, Trevor Story, and Masataka Yoshida haven't panned out as planned, and those errors fall directly on Bloom. His player acquisition track record, both via trades or free agency, isn't as sterling as his drafting and developing resume. The onus of Chaim Bloom's downfall in Boston can be placed primarily on Boston's ownership group. Regardless, Bloom didn't exactly blow it out of the water in aspects beyond player development. Therefore, Bloom may be best suited for a player development role. With the imminent departure of Gary LaRocque, Bloom could immediately step into the Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development role. This will leave the highest level of baseball operations open for someone who has a better track record from a holistic perspective.