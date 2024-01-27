2 moves that could have saved the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023
2023 is in the past, but some fans are still left wondering what could have been if things didn't go south. Here are two moves that could have potentially saved the season if made
By Curt Bishop
The 2024 season will be upon us soon. In a few more weeks, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training.
The Cardinals are certainly a team that is eager to get going, especially after the nightmare that was the 2023 season.
At this point, there's really no sense in worrying about what could have been different, as we pretty much already know how the Cardinals could have prevented this disaster.
If only they had addressed their pitching.
Granted, they finally did address their pitching this winter, but last offseason's negligence had a ripple effect on the organization that still affects the team now. The Cardinals had money to spend and refused to spend it. They still have money to spend but are not willing to spend it.
If only they would change their ways. Then they could have a much better team.
So, as we look forward to the 2024 season, we'll look back on 2023 one last time and get to the heart of what went wrong.
We can discuss the Willson Contreras situation, the front office and ownership's stubbornness, and the decision to bring back a compromised Adam Wainwright. But even with all of that in play, there are ways that the debacle could have been avoided altogether.
In fact, two moves, which may not have exactly been earth-shattering moves, but would have been enough to at least move the needle, are the subject of today's story on how the 2023 debacle could have been dodged.