15 worst St. Louis Cardinals' trades in franchise history
#13 - Sending former MVP Joe Torre to the Mets
Just a few years after his MVP performance in 1971 and one year removed from being an All-Star, the Cardinals dealt Joe Torre to the New York Mets in October of 1974, acquiring two pitchers, Ray Sadecki and Tommy Moore.
If you don't recognize those two names, I don't blame you. Moore and Sadecki combined to throw all of 19.2 innings for the Cardinals in 1975, with both players having that be their only seasons played for the club.
While Torre did not go on to set the world on fire for the Mets, he did have one more great season in 1976 before retiring following the 1976 season. Torre would then begin his managerial career for the New York Mets in 1977 and would become a Hall of Fame manager, even having some time in the dugout for the Cardinals.
Whenever you consider trading away a club icon, you need to get the deal right, and the Cardinals did not do that here. They got almost nothing in return for Torre and ended what was a great run with St. Louis on an odd note.