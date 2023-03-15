15 worst St. Louis Cardinals' trades in franchise history
#15 - Patrick Wisdom for Drew Robinson
This is a weird trade to start the list off with, as Drew Robinson's recovery and comeback from a suicide attempt is one of the coolest things to happen in the game of baseball in recent memory.
Before this attempt happened, Robinson got a cup of coffee in St. Louis, playing five games and recording a hit in one of his seven at-bats. That was his only game time in his Cardinals tenure.
Patrick Wisdom, on the other hand, was a former first-round pick of St. Louis back in 2012 and posted a 139 wRC+ in his 38-game stint in St. Louis in 2018. Wisdom was then dealt to the Rangers that offseason for Robinson and did not do much in his next two seasons.
In 2021 though, Wisdom broke out in a huge way for the Chicago Cubs, slashing .231/.305/.518 with 28 HR and 61 RBI in just 106 games for the cub. He came back down to earth a bit in 2022, but still posted a .725 OPS in 134 games.
It remains to be seen if Wisdom can continue to be a productive bat in this league, but for now, even that one-season breakout was enough to land him on this list.