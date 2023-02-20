15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history
9 of 16
#8 - Kip Wells: 1 year, $4 million, 2007
Like Ponson, here are some contracts that no matter how minor they seem, the abysmal production lands them on a list like this. Looking back at Kip Wells, it's amazing to think the club let him start 26 games for them.
Wells went 7-17 that season for St. Louis, posting a 5.70 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 162.2 innings. Somehow, that wasn't even Wells' career high in losses, as he achieved that with the Pirates in 2005 with 18.
While there was hope that the Cardinals could squeeze some value out of Wells that season, they should have cut bait with him early on in the season.