15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history
#9 - Sidney Ponson: 1 year, $1 million, 2006
While the Cardinals did win the World Series this season, Sidney Ponson did very little to help the club make it there, and was eventually released after 14 appearances with St. Louis.
During his very short stint, he went 4-4 with a 5.24 ERA, struggling to maintain any kind of role with the club. Ponson was coming off of a 6.21 ERA season with the Orioles in 2005, so one has to wonder why the Cardinals thought things would go better in 2006.
Luckily, the Cardinals were still able to make the playoffs and went on a magical run to win their 10th World Series.