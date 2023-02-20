Fansided
Redbird Rants
Home/St Louis Cardinals History

15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history

Aug 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) is
Aug 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) is / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 16
Next

#13 - Ty Wittington: 2 years, $5 million, 2013

You may not even remember Ty Wittington's short stint in St. Louis during the 2013 season. The 35-year-old was viewed as a quality option off the bench who could provide good at-bats late in games as a pinch hitter.

Unfortunately, like Ellis, he dropped off hard during the 2013 season and was released after just 47 games. Wittington slashed .158/.238/.193 with 0 HR and 3 RBI, becoming even more unplayable than Ellis was the year following.

St. Louis ended up being his last stop, and he too retired following the season.

facebooktwitterreddit