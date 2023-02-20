15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history
#13 - Ty Wittington: 2 years, $5 million, 2013
You may not even remember Ty Wittington's short stint in St. Louis during the 2013 season. The 35-year-old was viewed as a quality option off the bench who could provide good at-bats late in games as a pinch hitter.
Unfortunately, like Ellis, he dropped off hard during the 2013 season and was released after just 47 games. Wittington slashed .158/.238/.193 with 0 HR and 3 RBI, becoming even more unplayable than Ellis was the year following.
St. Louis ended up being his last stop, and he too retired following the season.