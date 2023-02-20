15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history
3 of 16
#14 - Mark Ellis: 1 year, $5.25 million, 2014
Mark Ellis was brought in to be a quality backup option for St. Louis behind the likes of Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter. But in his age-37 season, Ellis provided next to no value for the club.
In 73 games, he slashed .180/.253/.213 with 0 HR and 12 RBI for St. Louis with an awful 33 OPS+. There was even a stretch of 29 games where Ellis did not record a single RBI. The Cardinals were fine without contributions from him, but it's safe to say the $5.25 million was completely wasted.
Ellis would call it a career after 12 years following the 2014 season.