Fansided
Redbird Rants
Home/St Louis Cardinals History

15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history

Aug 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) is
Aug 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) is / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
14 of 16
Next

#3 - Mike Leake - 5 years, $80 million, 2016

At the time, I don't know a whole lot of fans that liked the Mike Leake contract. Needless to say, those fans were right.

Like all of these deals, it felt like another miss from playing in the "middle of free agency" rather than going after the big fish. Clearly, Leake was not there top target, as the Cardinals were outbid by the Cubs and the Red Sox for Jason Heyward and David Price.

In Leake's one and half seasons in St. Louis, he went 16-24 with a 4.46 ERA in 330.2 innings of work. The Cardinals cut bait with Leake at the 2017 trade deadline, dealing him to Seattle for prospect Rayder Ascanio.

Leake would have been a fine number-five starter for the club, but not at that large of a contract. There was not a ton of upside with Leake to begin with, so it is not surprising this deal turned out so poorly.

facebooktwitterreddit