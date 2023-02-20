15 worst St. Louis Cardinals free agent signings in franchise history
#6 - Andrew Miller: 3 years, $34.5 million, 2019
After striking out on big contract relievers the offseasons prior, John Mozeliak and company took a big swing with Andrew Miller, after he was one of the best relievers in the game from 2014-2017 before struggling in 2018.
In Miller's first season with the Cardinals, he threw 54.2 innings with a 4.45 ERA and was nowhere closer to the guy the club was hoping he would be for them. During the shortened 2020 season, things looked brighter, as his 13 innings produced a 2.77 ERA for the club.
2021 was another down year though, posting a 4.75 ERA in 36 innings of work and ending his big league career unceremoniously.