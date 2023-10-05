15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Drew VerHagen
I'm not sure why, but Drew VerHagen seems to be cast off as a part of the Cardinals' problems in 2023, and while I don't think he was great, he was a serviceable reliever who will find a spot in the middle-innings for a big league club in 2024.
In 60 games for St. Louis, VerHagen was 5-1 with a 3.98 ERA, providing them with an arm that could be called upon throughout the year, giving them a mix of high-leverage innings when needed, and filling out those middle innings otherwise.
I see a world where VerHagen is back with the Cardinals next year on a new deal, but in all likelihood, another team will likely swoop him up this offseason. He has really good stuff, so a team like the Dodgers, Rays, or another tech-savvy team will want to get their hands on him on a cheap deal.