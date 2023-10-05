15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Juniel Querecuto
After the trade deadline, it was clear that the remainder of the season was going to be a mix of getting young players opportunities in St. Louis, and just "finishing out" the season with whatever guys could fill innings or at-bats. Juniel Querecuto was the latter in this case and did not show enough to warrant anything more than that.
In his 20 at-bats for St. Louis, he posted a .100/.143/.150 slash line, and at age 31 with not a ton of defensive ability, he's not a guy who the Cardinals are going to roster in 2024 or beyond. I don't really see a point in him being on the 40-man roster in Triple-A either.
Querecuto will likely be non-tendered by St. Louis, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him latch on with another club and try to make an impact there. It was his first shot at the Major League level since 2016, so there may be a team that gives him one more chance in 2024.