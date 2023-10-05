15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Adam Wainwright
Adam Wainwright is riding off into the sunset after his legendary career with the St. Louis Cardinals, getting career win number 200 in his final start and even collecting a few plate appearances in the final homestand.
Wainwright just revealed that he had been pitching through a partially torn labrum this year, and fully tore it during his start against the Orioles. He gave everything he had in his vintage performance against the Brewers, and it resulted in that historic win.
Wainwright's body is done, and frankly, he's ready to turn the page on his big league career and enter a new season of life. It'll be odd not having Wainwright in the Cardinals' dugout in 2024, but he's been very open about his desire to be around the organization often as he enters retirement.