15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Moises Gomez
After an awesome season in 2022 where he mashed 39 home runs with a .955 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A for the Cardinals, Gomez regressed quite a bit in 2023, posting a .750 OPS but still mashing 30 home runs along the way.
Gomez has a ton of power, but he just does not have the bat-to-ball skills or plate discipline that teams want to see when they project his game to the Major League level. Honestly, it's not just the Cardinals who haven't believed in Gomez yet, because if another club did, I'm guessing a trade would have already happened.
Gomez is on the Cardinals 40-man roster but still has not seen a call-up to St. Louis, leading me to believe he'll be part of a trade package or potentially designated for an assignment this offseason. Maybe he'd finally get a shot in 2024 if St. Louis trades some of their outfield depth, but I kind of doubt we see that happen for Gomez.