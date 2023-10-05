15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Jacob Barnes
The last arm on this list that fits the bill of "covering innings for a terrible team", Jacob Barnes was brought in to fill gaps they had on their staff and did so over his 13 games with the Cardinals.
Like the other names on this list, it did not go well, posting a 5.93 ERA, looking more like the guy he was with the Los Angeles Angles, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and New York Yankees from 2019-2022 than he was with the Brewers when he first came up to the Major Leagues. He's a veteran bullpen arm at this point who has been off his last number of stops.
Will this be the final chapter in his career? Possibly. But there is something about Barnes that has kept getting him opportunities in the Major Leagues, so he could find another role with a club this offseason.