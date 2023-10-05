15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Kyle Leahy
This isn't really fair to Kyle Leahy, but his first three big league games were not good, and I don't see him getting another shot for the Cardinals in 2024.
Maybe they can hang onto him as a guy they can use in desperate situations, or possibly they seem more room for growth with him, but his three games this year saw him never complete a full inning of work. In total, his 21.60 ERA in 1.2 innings just wasn't good enough, and you could tell he was overmatched on the mound.
Leahy is just 26 years old, so I imagine this isn't the end of his career by any means, but I'm not confident that it will continue with the Cardinals.