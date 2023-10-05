15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Andrew Suarez
While it's not clear who the Cardinals will rely on from the left side out of their bullpen in 2024, Andrew Suarez will not be a part of that conversation.
In 13 games, Suarez posted a 7.16 ERA in 27.2 innings of work, and over the course of four seasons in the Majors, he's sitting on a career 4.96 ERA.
John King and JoJo Romero are the two front runners for left-handed bullpen opportunities in 2024, while names like Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, or Drew Rom could factor in as well. I also imagine that St. Louis will target a left-handed veteran in their efforts to rebuild their bullpen this offseason, so I do not see why Suarez would return in any capacity for them.