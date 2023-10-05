15 St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back next season
The Cardinals roster is going to have a ton of turnover this offseason, and these 15 names will not be returning as a result of it.
By Josh Jacobs
Now that the 2023 season is over, the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for a very active offseason, one that involves making many new additions to the club, and as a result, many subtractions as well.
Manager Oli Marmol has already made some noise in this regard, saying there are guys in the clubhouse who he believes need to be "weeded out" so they can have a team that is solely focused on winning a championship. Those are some strong words from Marmol and add to the pressure he will be under in 2024.
Even beyond some guys with personality issues that the Cardinals may feel the need to move on from, there are also plenty of other players who are going to be facing non-tenders or trades this offseason for a variety of reasons. There are players who just need a change of scenery, some who the club has a redundance of talent at their position, some who carry more value to St. Louis as a trade chip than as a contributor next year, and frankly, some guys who just have not been good enough to warrant a spot in the organization.
That's not to say that a lot of these names can't fit somewhere else. There are plenty of guys who come to St. Louis because they did not have a fit in their organization (recent example, Richie Palacios) and find success here, and there are guys (such as Adolis Garica) who no organization in baseball wanted, and then ended up becoming an All-Star with the Rangers. Just for whatever reason, that future is not going to be with the Cardinals organization.