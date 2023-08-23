12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rafael Ortega
For all the players whom Cardinals fans lament as the one who got away, no former Cardinal might have more of a vendetta against the team than Rafael Ortega, who has hit .352 against St. Louis in his 88 at-bats after they let him leave in free agency in 2015. Most of Ortega's damage was with the Chicago Cubs, but the 32-year-old outfielder signed with the New York Mets in June of 2023.
Manny Parra
Manny Parra spent all eight of his major league seasons in the National League Central division, pitching with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. In 43 career outings against the Cardinals, 12 of them starts, Parra pitched to an ERA of 3.02 in 98.1 innings. Against other teams, Parra was not nearly as effective, with a career ERA of 4.90.