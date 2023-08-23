12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
Kendrys Morales
A lifetime .257 hitter, Kendrys Morales ravaged the Cardinals in 63 career at-bats, hitting .429 and owning a 1.272 OPS in 19 games from 2010 to 2017. He holds the highest average against the Cardinals of anyone with at least 50 at-bats against them since 2002. Morales spent his entire 13-year career in the American League, leading Cardinals fans to exhale in relief that it wasn't as bad as it could have been.
Bud Norris
It was joked that Bud Norris was so effective against the Cardinals that the Cardinals signed him so they wouldn't have to face him anymore. With the Houston Astros, Norris was 5-1 in his first six starts against the Cardinals in his career and had a 2.27 ERA. In his first three outings, he went 18 innings without surrendering an earned run. For his career against St. Louis, Norris had a 3.44 ERA in 102 innings. He signed with the Cardinals in 2018, where his major league career concluded.