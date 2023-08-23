12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
Elian Herrera
Elian Herrera’s nondescript career spanned parts of four major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. The utility player had a career .253 average, but he hit .412 in 68 at-bats against St. Louis, including going 5 for 5 with the Brewers on July 13, 2014. Thankfully for the Cardinals, Herrera went overseas to play in Japan before the 2016 season, and he spent time in the Mexican League in 2018.
Michael Lorenzen
One of the most dominating relievers against the Cardinals in seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Michael Lorenzen had an overall ERA of 4.07 but a minuscule 2.22 ERA in 56.2 innings against the Cardinals from 2015 to 2021. Lorenzen was also a strong hitting pitcher; he had four hits in 12 at-bats against the Cardinals and a .233 average for his career.