12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ian Happ
Since his debut in 2017, the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ has more home runs against the Cardinals than any other player, with 22. The career .241 hitter is batting .257 against St. Louis. Happ has been particularly effective when facing Adam Wainwright, slashing .389/.436/.1.056 with seven home runs in 36 at-bats. Although Wainwright is calling it a career after the season, the 29-year-old Happ looks to have several years left in him to torment the Cardinals.
Francisco Liriano
Francisco Liriano appeared to be a star in the making after finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting with the Minnesota Twins in 2006, but he never dominated to that level again — except against the Cardinals. In 104.2 innings against them, Liriano had a 2.32 ERA and an 8-4 record. Outside of his first game against the Cardinals, which was with the Twins, Liriano pitched the other 24 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates.