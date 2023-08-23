12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
Wilson Betemit
Wilson Betemit played just over three and a half years in the National League with the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The infielder who hit .267 over 11 years in the major leagues had a .385 average over 65 at-bats against the Cardinals from 2004 to 2011 along with a strong 1.119 OPS. The Cardinals were granted a break from Betemit after 2007 when he was traded to the New York Yankees, but he returned to Missouri with the Kansas City Royals and had seven hits in 17 at-bats to close out his career against the Cardinals.
Ted Lilly
Despite pitching in the major leagues since 1999, Ted Lilly didn’t face the Cardinals until 2005 with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he pitched seven shutout innings. After signing as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs before the 2007 season, Lilly continued to terrorize the Cardinals until his retirement in 2013, with a career 2.61 ERA in 16 starts and 110.1 innings against them.