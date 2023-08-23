12 of the most anonymous Cardinal killers of the 21st century
These six hitters and six pitchers weren’t superstars, but they took on that role when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals.
When the St. Louis Cardinals were playing in Brooklyn against the Dodgers in 1946, Dodgers fans were so tired of witnessing young Stan Musial’s exploits against their team that some of them began chanting "Here comes the man again." The nickname "The Man" would stick for the rest of Musial’s career and throughout his life.
Sometimes an opposing player will dominate your team so consistently and so thoroughly that he will gain infamy among your fanbase and fans will get that sinking feeling whenever they see that player toe the rubber or step up to the plate. The Cardinals, despite their nearly unprecedented run of success in the 21st century, have still been subjected to such opponents.
Left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels is one player who found another gear against the Cardinals, with a 2.21 ERA in 110 innings pitched. Since 2001, Hamels has the lowest ERA of any pitcher who has thrown more than 100 innings against St. Louis.
A notable Cardinals destroyer on offense was none other than beloved Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday, who hit .386 with a 1.198 OPS in 114 at-bats against them with the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees.
But Hamels and Holliday have 11 All-Star nods between them, and players don't receive that merit without performing well against many different teams. What's more interesting are players who were mostly unremarkable throughout their careers but who, for whatever reason, dominated the Cardinals.