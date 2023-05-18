10 worst moves by St. Louis Cardinals John Mozeliak's front office since 2015
By Josh Jacobs
#1 - The Marcell Ozuna Trade
It's easy to forget the context of this trade. The Cardinals acquired Marcell Ozuna after coming off of a .924 OPS season where he had 37 HR and 124 RBI as a 26-year-old for the Marlins. The Cardinals were able to acquire Ozuna without giving up any top prospects, so the idea of Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen heading to Miami didn't bat many eyes.
During his two-year stretch with St. Louis, Ozuna slashed .262/.327/.451 with an average of 26 HR and 88 RBI per season. He played below-average defense for the club and was disappointing as a hitter, but he was not a bad player either. But honestly, Ozuna's performance is not the reason people look back poorly on this trade.
It's the fact that the Cardinals gave up two of the best pitchers in all of baseball, who are both still under the age of 28. Alcantara is off to a slow start this year but won the NL Cy Young last season after going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 228.2 innings of work. Gallen finished 5th in Cy Young voting last year and is the early front-runner this year with a 6-1 record and 2.35 ERA.
Gallen recently made comments suggesting that the Cardinals' dealt him for missing voluntary workouts, something that further tarnishes this trade for the club.
This trade will honestly go down as one of the worst in baseball history and could continue to climb the rankings of bad deals if Gallen and Alcantara continue to be two of the best pitchers in the sport.