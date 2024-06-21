10 wildly different trade deadline deals the St. Louis Cardinals could pursue
By Andrew Wang
St. Louis Cardinals receive Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham. Chicago White Sox receive Gordon Graceffo, Cesar Prieto, and Leonardo Bernal.
I'm hardly a believer in KBO talent, as former Cardinals reliever James Naile has quickly become an MVP candidate and one of the best pitchers in the league. So, I was skeptical of Erick Fedde returning to Major League Baseball despite winning the MVP award. He's largely proved me wrong, though, as he's recorded a 3.09 ERA through his first 15 starts. While his peripherals indicate some regression may be coming soon, he's still a very serviceable middle-of-the-rotation arm that the Cardinals could definitely use for a playoff push.
In addition, a reunion with former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham addresses Mozeliak's desire for a right-handed bat that can play center field. Pham has had a solid season with a 113 OPS+ and could provide a jolt to the Cardinal's offense in center field and off the bench should Tommy Edman return healthy later this year.
Fedde and Pham will probably be two of the more sought-after mid-tier options for teams this trade deadline, so the cost won't be particularly cheap. Cesar Prieto who has quietly ascended the Cardinals prospect ranks after being acquired from Baltimore could be a starting infield piece for the White Sox in the future and Leonardo Bernal has significant promise as a catcher. With significant talent at both of their respective positions, however, the Cardinals can afford to move on from them to patch current needs to contend in the playoffs.
Gordon Graceffo, one of the Cardinals' starters at the Triple-A level, is also a valuable trade chip, though his recent performance may diminish his once-promising talent. He may not fit into the Cardinals' future plans, but with the White Sox, he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation arm in an environment with far less pressure.