10 wildly different trade deadline deals the St. Louis Cardinals could pursue
By Andrew Wang
St. Louis Cardinals receive Trevor Rogers and Anthony Bender. Miami Marlins receive Luken Baker, Matt Koperniak, and Andre Granillo.
Among the National League, it appears that only the Rockies and Marlins will be clear sellers at the trade deadline. With a continual wealth of arms, pitching development has never been an issue for Miami. However, their current rotation is in shambles after numerous injuries have put the likes of Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Eury Perez, and many others on the injured list. The few arms they do have healthy should interest the Cardinals at the deadline.
Trevor Rogers rose to prominence in 2021, finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Jonathan India, but numerous injuries have prevented him from reaching those heights ever since. With a 5.09 ERA this season in 14 starts, Rogers' value may be at an all-time low. He'd be a solid addition to the back end of the Cardinals' rotation for relatively cheap.
Anthony Bender is another buy-low option for the pitching staff, this time to bolster the Cardinals' bullpen. St. Louis is seeking right-handed relief help as Andrew Kittredge is the only true high-leverage option in front of closer Ryan Helsley. Bender missed the Marlins' 2023 playoff run with an injury but has been effective in both 2021 and 2022. While he's taken a step back this season, he's shown the ability to be a high-leverage reliever in the past and would again be relatively cheap.
The return package includes two intriguing Minor League bats, Luken Baker and Matt Koperniak, who will certainly bolster the Marlins' weak position player core, as well as Andre Granillo, a reliever who has torn up Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis this year. For two flyer players, Trevor Rogers and Anthony Bender, it's not a fantastic package, but it should be more than enough to get the job done.