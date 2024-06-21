10 wildly different trade deadline deals the St. Louis Cardinals could pursue
By Andrew Wang
St. Louis Cardinals receive Nick Pivetta and Kenley Jansen. Boston Red Sox receive Won-Bin Cho, Jimmy Crooks III, and Connor Thomas.
While the Red Sox have a better record than the Cardinals so far this season, the more competitive American League Wild Card race could cement their role as sellers during this trade deadline rather than buyers. Many of Boston's pitchers have broken out this season, so the future should be bright, but 31-year-old Nick Pivetta is one of their impending free agents.
Pivetta has been a solid starting pitcher throughout his career, and 2024 has been no exception. He's recorded a 3.88 ERA through his first 9 starts and would be a major upgrade to the Cardinals' staff. His 10.7 K/9 rate would be a significant upgrade over every pitcher in the starting rotation other than Sonny Gray, and his ability to give more length than Andre Pallante or Steven Matz would preserve the overworked bullpen.
With a season-ending injury to free agent acquisition Keynan Middleton, the Cardinals will need another right-handed bullpen option this trade deadline to fully cement the pen as a top unit in all of baseball. While Kenley Jansen isn't the same pitcher he once was when he was closing games for the Dodgers, he's taken a step forward from his mediocre performance in 2023. With a 2.74 ERA and 2.10 FIP, Jansen is once again on an All-Star track this year and would be a great option to pair with JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley.
Jansen is still owed $16 million this season, so the Red Sox would need to send a considerable amount of cash to St. Louis as well. However, the return package containing two extremely intriguing position player prospects in Won-Bin Cho and Jimmy Crooks III should be enough to get a deal done. Lastly, Connor Thomas would be a bonus piece to improve the depth of Boston's starting rotation or bullpen. If the Red Sox don't hope to contend for the Postseason in 2024, parting with Pivetta and Jansen for intriguing prospects is necessary at the deadline.