10 reasons why it is time to give up on the Cardinals' playoff chances this season
By Josh Jacobs
The Cardinals continue to lean on Paul Goldschmidt, despite diminished results
Coming into the 2024 season, I was not expecting us to see the return of MVP Paul Goldschmidt, but I did expect a lot more than what he has provided the Cardinals this year. Frankly, I think even his biggest detractors would agree with that.
Let's take a look at just how bad of a campaign this has been for Goldschmidt.
- On the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .226/.287/.385 with an 88 wRC+, and yes, all of those are by far his career lows. Goldschmidt is barely worth positive fWAR (0.2) after posting 2.8 or greater fWAR in every full season he's played in his career.
- Things have only gotten worse in the second half, as Goldschmidt's slash line has dropped to .216/.272/.422, and while that power surge has risen his wRC+ by six points, the lack of on-base skills has proven to be killer for the Cardinals time and time again.
- Those struggles have mostly been amplified against right-handed pitching, as Goldschmidt is struggling to the tune of a .205/.260/.363 slash line, 74 wRC+, and is striking out 31.1% of the time!
- Okay, let's really dive into the depths of despair - runners in scoring position. In the most important situations this year, Goldschmidt is slashing - wait for it - .162/.258/.222 (.480 OPS), 40 wRC+, and is striking out in 31.3% of those at-bats. Man, does it get any worse than that?
- Actually, kind of yes? There are actually four hitters in baseball who have been worse than Goldschmidt with runners in scoring position by wRC+ (say hello to your old friend, Paul DeJong!). Oh, look, Nolan Gorman is sitting right above him as the fifth-least clutch hitter in baseball! How fun!
Seriously, it is mind-boggling to me to see how bad things have gotten for Goldschmidt. Age is undefeated in this sport. You may be able to defy it for a time, but it eventually gets everyone. I just did not see Goldschmidt nose-diving offensively the way he has.
Honestly, huge props to the Cardinals for not doing what we all assumed they would do and extend Goldschmidt before the season. Could you imagine what fans would be saying about that right now? Frankly, I don't see why Goldschmidt would even want to stay in St. Louis after all of the backlash he has received this year.
If this is truly the end of Goldschmidt's time in a Cardinal uniform, it is such a frustrating ending for someone who has been so good for the Cardinals and is an awesome guy. I wish Goldschmidt nothing but success if he plays somewhere else next year, but there really is no argument for him to return to St. Louis, barring taking a reduced role as a platoon bat off the bench.