10 reasons why it is time to give up on the Cardinals' playoff chances this season
By Josh Jacobs
There is simply not enough time
31.
That is how many games the Cardinals have remaining in their season.
Even if the Cardinals were to win every three-game series the rest of the way and split each four-game series, that would bring them to just an 85-77 record, which at this rate, would likely be a few games out of a playoff spot.
So basically, the Cardinals have to play near-perfect baseball the rest of the season, and they have to hope some of the teams ahead of them collapse down the stretch.
Back in May, many of us thought the Cardinals were dead to rights. Sitting at 15-24, nine games back of the division, St. Louis looked like they were bound to have another losing season.
But even then, the club still had 123 games remaining. They are now down to just 31 games.
It's just hard to believe a run is even possible at this point. Again, I understand that it is still mathematically possible, but with each loss from here on out, those chances will dwindle further and further. As of today, FanGraphs is giving the Cardinals just a 0.3% chance of winning the division and a 1.9% chance of getting into the playoffs via the Wild Card.
So you're saying there is a chance? Sure. I guess crazier things have happened?
But let's be honest, this would be one of the crazier things to happen in Cardinals' history.
I'm not banking on it, and neither should you.
This post has been about as negative as I could possibly be. I get that. I don't like it. Some of you eat this kind of criticism up. I frankly hate it. I don't find any joy in pointing out all of the reasons this Cardinals team is done. I really enjoy many of the players on this team and believe this team had more potential than it has shown.
And yet, I know when to call a spade a spade, and frankly, it is time to put to rest any dreams of a miracle playoff run, start looking ahead to the 2025 season, and what will hopefully be an offseason filled with major changes for this organization.