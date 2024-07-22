Redbird Rants
FanSided

10 realistic trade options for the Cardinals at the deadline

These players are within the Cardinals' budget and fit the track record of John Mozeliak.

By Thomas Gauvain

Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics
Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
9 of 11
Next

RHP Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox is another high-leverage reliever who will be enticing to plenty of teams. The White Sox are in a full-scale fire sale this year, and they should try and squeeze whatever value their players have in order to start a rebuild. With players like Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet, and Erick Fedde likely gone, they can garner quite the haul of prospects.

Right-handed reliever Michael Kopech wouldn't net the Southsiders a top-100 prospect, but he provides little to no value to the team long-term. Therefore, he'll likely be traded this deadline as well in order to recoup some value. Kopech has one more year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2026. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Chicago White Sox.

This year, Kopech has been the team's primary reliever. He has thrown 41 innings, recorded 9 saves, and he is striking out 12.3 batters per nine innings. The issue for Kopech, however, has been his general inability to limit runs. He has a 5.05 ERA and a 5.02 FIP. He's walking nearly 13% of batters he faces, and hitters are barreling up his pitches at a 12.4% clip, placing him in the 2nd percentile.

Kopech has one more year of arbitration, but his high ERA should lower his value a bit. The Cardinals may be able to skate by with a low-end major leaguer, a AAA player who is nearing the end of his prospect line, or a mid-tier prospect in the organization in a trade for the reliever. Honestly, reliever value is hard to determine at this point in the deadline saga.

Home/St Louis Cardinals Rumors