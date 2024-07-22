10 realistic trade options for the Cardinals at the deadline
RHP Cal Quantrill
Whenever a pitcher is pitching well in Colorado, he's sure to be strong in other ballparks, particularly ones that suppress offense like Busch Stadium does. Cal Quantrill is exactly that pitcher.
The 29-year-old right-hander has a 4.13 ERA, 4.76 FIP, and an ERA+ of 111 in 102.1 innings spread across 19 starts. Quantrill isn't striking out an exorbitant amount of batters (6.9 per nine innings and a 15.8% K rate), but he's been excellent at keeping the ball on the ground. He has a 46.4% ground ball rate which is 3 points higher than league average.
Quantrill's split-finger fastball and curveball are his two best pitches. Hitters are only barreling the ball off of him at a 6.1% rate, placing him in the 74th percentile among pitchers. Quantrill has allowed more runs on the road than he has at home, but his strikeout rate, walk rate, and WHIP are all better on the road.
Quantrill will be a free agent at the end of the season. He was available to all teams this past offseason when the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment, and the Colorado Rockies took a flier on him with one year left of control.
Due to his limited team control, Quantrill won't be an expensive rental pitcher. John Mozeliak may be searching for a pitcher this deadline with more team control, so he doesn't have to rebuild an entire rotation again this offseason. However, Quantrill would be a strong middle-of-the-rotation arm. The Cardinals could part with a prospect in their 10-15 range and get the job done.