10 realistic trade options for the Cardinals at the deadline
LHP Tanner Scott
The Miami Marlins are one of the few teams who are guaranteed to sell this year. After losing the bulk of their starting rotation and seeing ownership being unwilling to spend, the team's fortunes were decided early on. The Marlins have yet to make any major trades this year, but they have plenty of valuable assets to trade including Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Luzardo.
Their closer, Tanner Scott, is also likely to be traded according to multiple outlets. Scott will turn 30 on July 22nd, and he is a free agent at the end of the year. Scott being a southpaw will once again provide Oliver Marmol with another high-leverage reliever to give JoJo Romero a break every once in a while.
Scott has recorded 14 saves this year, and he has a sterling 1.34 ERA in 40.1 innings. His 3.44 FIP indicates some good luck, but he's been quite dominant at the back of the bullpen for Miami. He has a 1.066 WHIP, and he's striking out 10 batters per nine innings. The lone issue for the lefty has been walks. He's in the first percentile in all of baseball with a walk rate of 15.3%; his volatility late in games has been his downfall at times.
Scott's fastball tops out near 99 MPH, and his Baseball Savant page is dripping in red. He will no doubt be a hot commodity this trade season. Due to his utter dominance late in games and the vast array of teams always searching for bullpen help this time of year, Scott will be pricey. He's an impending free agent so that dampens his price slightly. The Cardinals will be bidding against 8-10 other teams for Scott's services, so John Mozeliak may have to pony up to get one of the best relievers on the market.