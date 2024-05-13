10 potential replacements for Cardinals' John Mozeliak if he steps down this season
By Josh Jacobs
Ben Hansen
The rest of the names on this list will be going outside the organization to look for a completely fresh voice (outside of the last name I'll address, who is someone I've heard some fans begin to clamor for). The first name without Cardinals ties that I want to look at is Ben Hansen.
Hansen is the Mets' Director of Performance Technology, and in a story written by Eno Sarris of The Athletic on up-and-coming executives and managers, Hansen was described as someone who has been credited with changing the game of baseball, specifically in the area of pitching mechanics.
Talk about something the Cardinals desperately need.
Before his role with the Mets, Hansen was the senior biomechanical engineer for the White Sox, and before that, worked as a motion analysis engineer for the Brewers.
Described as someone who brings ideas to life and innovates with the best in the business, Hansen could be the kind of guy who would be able to bring an edge back to the Cardinals, helping them regain the competitive advantages that they has as an organization in the early 2010s.
There is nothing linking the Cardinals to Hansen or any of the names I'll be listing after him, but Hansen and the next three names are guys who are expected to be in line for general manager and president of baseball operations gigs in the near future.