10 potential replacements for Cardinals' John Mozeliak if he steps down this season
By Josh Jacobs
Matt Slater
This is the last of the "internal" names that I wanted to touch on. There may be others within the organization who could be on this list as well, but I do wonder if the Cardinals would want to interview Matt Slater for Mozeliak's job.
Slater was named as a Special Assistant to the General Manager, Player Procurement back in 2017 and has filled a number of roles within and outside the Cardinals' organization during his 31 years in the game. Slater joined the club in 2007 as the Director of Player Personnel, but recently made waves in Cardinal Nation due to his consulting role with the Orix Buffaloes, the club that Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched for in the NPB. Slater has played a major role in increasing the Cardinals' presence in Asia.
Slater has filled multiple front-office roles within the Dodgers, Orioles, and Brewers organizations as well, making him a well-rounded candidate who has had experiences outside of St. Louis but is still very much engrained in the way they do business.
Slater probably suffers from the same issues that would prevent Flores, Girsch, or Rodriguez from being promoted by the Cardinals as Mozeliak's replacement, but I do think his wide-ranging experience and status within the game make him an interesting candidate nonetheless.