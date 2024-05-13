10 potential replacements for Cardinals' John Mozeliak if he steps down this season
By Josh Jacobs
Moisés Rodríguez
When people talk about the Cardinals' front office, they often focus on the trio of Mozeliak, Girsch, and Flores, and now even throw Bloom into that mix even with his role being just an advisor at this moment. Yet, the Cardinals have another Assistant General Manager alongside Randy Flores, and his name is Moisés Rodríguez.
Rodríguez began his baseball career working for Major League Baseball as Manager of International Baseball Operations in the Commissioner's Office from 1998 to 2007. He then joined the Cardinals as their Director of International Operations and was tasked with directing the team's amateur scouting overseas as well as overseeing player development in the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez identified talents like Oscar Taveras, Carlos Martinez, Sandy Alcantara, and Randy Arozarena, all of whom turned out to be incredible talents.
Rodriguez has been an Assistant General Manager since 2017. In his role, he has a significant role in their international amateur scouting but also helps oversee all other aspects of baseball operations.
Much like Flores and Girsch, I have a feeling that someone like Rodriguez is going to struggle to rise to the top of the Cardinals' list with how long he has been around. The Cardinals really need a fresh voice to replace Mozeliak's when that time comes.