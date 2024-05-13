10 potential replacements for Cardinals' John Mozeliak if he steps down this season
By Josh Jacobs
Michael Girsch
Strictly looking at the organization chart for the Cardinals, Michael Girsch would be the "next man up" when Mozeliak steps down.
Girsch was hired in 2006 as the Cardinals' Coordinator of Amauter Scouting and was promoted in 2008 to the Director of Baseball Development. Girsch was a pioneer for the Cardinals in that role, using analytical models and online data to enhance their baseball operations. In 2011, Girsch was promoted to the role of Assistant General Manager, a role that he served to Mozeliak for seven seasons.
In 2017 when Mozeliak was promoted to President of Baseball Operations, Girsch was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of the Cardinals. Mozeliak's promotion was in part to allow him to oversee a growing front office that had many different functions, and to allow Girsch to take over many of the day-to-day operations that Mozeliak did as the General Manager.
Girsch's role includes leading the baseball development group, player transactions and evaluations, as well as contract negotiations. Obviously, Mozeliak plays a big role in those as well, but Girsch takes the lead on many of those things.
I do wonder if the recent failures of the organization are going to cost Girsch his shot at running the team, even if he's deserving of it. They really do need a fresh voice, so hiring Mozeliak's right-hand man since 2011 probably isn't the way to sell anyone on the idea that you are doing that. Other clubs have had interest in Girsch to oversee baseball operations for their organizations, so there's a chance that's the route Girsch must go down in order to get a promotion.