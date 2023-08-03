10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
RHP Ryan Loutos
Loutos' name was tossed around quite a bit last offseason after his 2022 breakout. Many thought he could force his way into the major league bullpen. He has one of the best fastballs in the Cardinals' system. Unfortunately, 2023 hasn't gone the way he planned. Loutos has been knocked around and now has an ERA of 5.79. His walk rate has ballooned this season, though he has at least continued to generate strikeouts.
Loutos is a high-octane arm and, if he gets right, could be an asset for the Cardinals in 2024. He has more swing-and-miss than most pitchers in the system.
With three relievers now pitching for different teams, Loutos could get the call this season. Unfortunately for Loutos, he is not currently on the 40-man roster. The Cardinals may be hesitant to add him, especially if they think he can help in the future. It will be significantly easier to retain him if he stays off the roster through the offseason.