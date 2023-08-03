10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
LHP Drew Rom
The Cardinals acquired Rom from the Orioles in Tuesday's Jack Flaherty trade. Rom now ranks 26th on the Cardinals' top 30 prospects list. This year with Baltimore's AAA affiliate, Rom struggled to the tune of a 5.34 ERA. Hopefully, a change of scenery will mean more success for the lefty.
Rom will probably start at Memphis, but could quickly join the big league club. He was added to the 40-man roster immediately after being acquired, which gives him a leg up on other options, such as McGreevy or Loutos. While Wainwright, Matz, and Mikolas will not be vacating their spots, there are two openings in the rotation. Additionally, Wainwright is set to retire in the offseason. The Cardinals hope to identify at least one member of the 2024 rotation over the next 60 games. It is likely that several players will receive an audition.
Rom is firmly in this group of players. If he isn't extended an opportunity this season, he will receive one in Spring Training next year.