10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
LHP Connor Thomas
The biggest factor working in Thomas' favor is his status as a member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster. Thomas showed flashes of brilliance in the Arizona Fall League following an uninspiring 2022 campaign with Memphis. His success was attributed to a new cutter, and Thomas seemed poised to join the big league club early in 2023.
Unfortunately, he has regressed significantly. He's arguably been worse this year than last year, and he's already 25. But, Thomas is a member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster. As such, he is much more accessible than some of their other options. If he's going to get an opportunity to start in St. Louis, it's probably going to occur this season.
The possibility that Thomas could move to the bullpen remains open as well. That may be his only route to the big leagues if he is passed over down the stretch in 2023.