10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
RHP Michael McGreevy
After Winn, McGreevy is probably the second most exciting prospect to watch down the stretch. Taken in the first round of the 2021 draft, McGreevy has worked his way through the Cardinals' system quickly. Now 23, he's on the doorstep of the majors. In 16 AAA starts, McGreevy is 7-2 with a 3.83 ERA. He's primarily a ground ball pitcher, but his fastball has taken a big step forward over the past year. He's added velocity, significantly improving his chances of landing a spot in the 2024 rotation.
McGreevy throws four pitches and is known best for his control. However, his walk rate is slightly elevated this season. The most concerning roadblock he will face is his 40-man status. He shouldn't worry too badly. With so many pitchers out the door, it does seem likely that McGreevy will land one of those coveted roster spots.
In the event that he does, expect to see him pitch by the end of the season. Even if he isn't added to the 40-man roster immediately, McGreevy may convince the Cardinals to give him a shot soon. This will almost certainly function as an audition for the 2024 rotation, where an effective McGreevy could be a strong back-end starter.