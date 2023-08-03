10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
RF Chase Pinder
Chase Pinder is having a really nice season for the Memphis Redbirds. He's currently hitting .272 with an OPS of .821. Pinder is also getting on base at an elite rate, evidenced by his .426 OBP. There's almost no power in his game, but he's walked more than he's struck out this season. Pinder has advanced plate discipline and forces opposing pitchers to play on his terms.
The problem for Pinder is his age. This is compounded further by the Cardinals' incredible outfield depth. At 27, he is considered a non-prospect. Most players of this age are not prioritized by their organizations. Instead, the opportunities go to younger players with more upside. Fortunately for Pinder, the Cardinals aren't very good right now. The fact that these next 60 games probably won't matter levels the playing field for Pinder and other older guys. His strong season may convince the Cardinals to at least give him a cameo.
His age may work for him too. At 27, Pinder isn't going to be highly valued by other clubs. He could be added to the 40-man for a brief stretch, then dropped completely. This would be similar to Kramer Robertson's treatment in 2022. Pinder is a long shot to play for the Cardinals in 2023, but he deserves a chance.